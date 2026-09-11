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Cache Valley League of Women Voters Meet the Candidates Night 2

Utah Public Radio
Published September 11, 2026 at 4:51 PM MDT

The League of Women Voters of Cache Valley is hosting Meet the Candidates Nights on Thursday, September 10, and Friday, September 11, 2026.

Cache Valley voters will have an opportunity to ask questions and hear directly from candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives, State Legislature, County Council, State Board of Education, Cache County School Board, and Cache Water District Board. Both forums will be 6:30 to 9 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Logan, moderated by Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams.

View the first night's forum:

Cache Valley League of Women Voters Meet the Candidates 2026 Night 1
Tags
Politics 2026 ElectionsCache County