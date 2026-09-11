DOJ investigates Utah's election leader and more on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Courtney Tanner, and Dylan Eubank join Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including President Trump’s Department of Justice saying it is investigating Utah’s top election official for refusing to hand over voter data, a still-pending review of Charlie Kirk's shooting one year on, and policy changes for religion classes at BYU.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the ongoing conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.