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Behind the Headlines

DOJ investigates Utah's election leader and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published September 11, 2026 at 4:19 PM MDT
Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson speaks during an interview in her office at the Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026.
Bethany Baker
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson speaks during an interview in her office at the Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Courtney Tanner, and Dylan Eubank join Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including President Trump’s Department of Justice saying it is investigating Utah’s top election official for refusing to hand over voter data, a still-pending review of Charlie Kirk's shooting one year on, and policy changes for religion classes at BYU.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the ongoing conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

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Behind the Headlines The Salt Lake TribuneDeidre HendersonBYUCharlie Kirk
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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