Bennett, Goulais campaign for Cache County Council Logan Seat 2

Voters in Cache County’s Logan Seat 2 will choose between Republican incumbent JoAnn Bennett and Democrat Allison E. Goulais in the November general election.

The candidates have different backgrounds and say they would focus on different issues if elected.

Bennett is the incumbent council member for Logan Seat 2. She was appointed to the council in January after former council member Barbara Tidwell resigned.

Bennett has a background in education and agriculture. She said her experience attending government meetings and participating in Republican politics has influenced her approach to local government.

“I've been to the county conventions and the state conventions for decades, and I'm used to vetting the candidates and getting to know them and what they stand for,” Bennett said.

Bennett said keeping taxes low is one of her priorities. She also said the county should prioritize spending on services it is required to provide before funding other programs.

“Taxes is a big one. I don't like to raise taxes. I don't think really anybody on the council does, because you know it's painful to people,” Bennett said.

Goulais moved to Logan about a decade ago and is raising two children in the community. She said being a parent of young children gives her a different perspective on the County Council.

“I decided to run for a few different reasons. They all sort of came back to raising a family up here, and what I wanted that to look like, and what kind of experience I wanted my children to have,” Goulais said.

Goulais said the county budget would be her top priority, followed by recreation and zoning. She said some of the budget concerns stem from things she believes were not handled correctly in previous years.

“The budget, for sure. It's just over time. It's come more to light the various issues that that have been going on with that. There's a lot of corrections that are being made with things that weren't done correctly previous in previous years,” Goulais said.

The two candidates will face each other in the Nov. 3 general election for Cache County Council Logan Seat 2. Cache County’s elections office provides information about registration, voting methods, locations, and the 2026 general election.