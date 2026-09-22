Lizette Villegas highlights community engagement in Cache County Council bid

In the upcoming regional elections, Republican incumbent Mark Hurd will face a Democratic challenger with an unconventional background for the Cache County Council District 5 seat.

Lizette Villegas, an immigrant and the first Latino to run for Cache County Council, is challenging Hurd for the northeast seat, which includes a portion of Smithfield, North Logan, and Hyde Park.

Villegas has lived in Cache Valley for most of her life and told UPR that her unconventional background gives her a unique appreciation for the community she hopes to represent.

“I am blessed to have had my mom bring us from Mexico," she said. "I definitely want to give back in every which way that I can to those that are here in Cache Valley."

Though Villegas hasn’t served in elected office before, she has extensive experience at the grassroots level working with local organizations like the Northern Utah Hispanic Health Coalition, Logan Public Library, and The Family Place.

“When I am out talking to the community, a lot of people say, ‘How's campaigning going?’ And I say, ‘You know, I feel that I've been campaigning for the last 15 years.’ Because that's what I do. I ask questions. I get to know the community," Villegas said.

The would-be council member said that one of the biggest concerns she frequently encounters is the rapid urbanization and population increase around the valley.

“Growth has been one that always comes up," Villegas said. People ask her about how the valley can possibly fit more people and buildings, especially considering recently strained water supplies.

Villegas said that a big period of transition like this demands creative thinking, community input, and plenty of forethought.

“We have to have a responsible plan for growth," Villegas said. "If we are bringing in businesses, if we are bringing in apartments, more buildings, we definitely need to think ahead of the game.”

Another important aspect of community engagement that Villegas emphasized is education. She said that will be key for confronting the issue of water scarcity that many Cache Valley residents don’t fully understand.

“How are we educating our community at the grass roots level to take care of our water? I still talk to a lot of people that have no idea we're in a drought," Villegas said. "And so we definitely need to get out in the communities with boots on the ground to educate people. Let's take care of the water that we have.”

While politics was a realm that Villegas never thought she would enter, she saidthat growing up in Cache County and watching the actions of County Council members pointed towards an important gap that she could fill.

“I have seen a lot of politicians go big on the campaign, be out in the community, try and get involved, do activities, and as soon as either they win or lose, they pull back,” Villegas said.

She feels that politicians who cease engaging with the public after a campaign are missing the whole point of elected office.

“That's why I said I feel that I have been running a campaign for the last 15 years, because that's exactly what I have been doing. That's exactly what I'm doing now, and that's exactly what I will continue doing.”

Villegas said that Cache Valley has given her the gift of raising a family with a beautiful future. And so, win or lose this fall, she intends to keep on serving the people there.

Mark Hurd did not respond to UPR's request for an interview.