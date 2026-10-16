Blake Moore points to Hill Air Force Base as top northern Utah priority

Note: Utah Republican Blake Moore did not respond to interview requests in time for last week’s story on the 2nd Congressional District race. He has since reached out to share his priorities for the district.

Republican Congressman Blake Moore is seeking reelection in Utah’s 2nd Congressional District. Unlike his challengers, he pointed to federal priorities already affecting northern Utah, one being Air Force Base.

"Hill Air Force Base is a key aspect. I mention it first because of all the things that I get involved with, like the connection to the district," he said. "The federal nexus of it is very close. We do actual work that directly affects Hill Air Force Base."

Moore also said the Great Salt Lake, agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism are issues shared across the northern Utah district as well.

Cache County residents have until 5 p.m. on Oct. 23 to register to vote.

After the deadline, voters will need to cast a provisional ballot on Election Day rather than a regular ballot. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

