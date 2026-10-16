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Blake Moore points to Hill Air Force Base as top northern Utah priority

Utah Public Radio | By Colette Czarnecki
Published October 16, 2026 at 10:45 AM MDT
Candidate for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District, Republican Blake Moore participates in a debate at Utah State University, Tuesday, Oct.13, 2026, in Logan, Utah.
Eli Lucero
/
Herald Journal
Candidate for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District, Republican Blake Moore participates in a debate at Utah State University, Tuesday, Oct.13, 2026, in Logan, Utah.

Note: Utah Republican Blake Moore did not respond to interview requests in time for last week’s story on the 2nd Congressional District race. He has since reached out to share his priorities for the district.

Republican Congressman Blake Moore is seeking reelection in Utah’s 2nd Congressional District. Unlike his challengers, he pointed to federal priorities already affecting northern Utah, one being Air Force Base.

"Hill Air Force Base is a key aspect. I mention it first because of all the things that I get involved with, like the connection to the district," he said. "The federal nexus of it is very close. We do actual work that directly affects Hill Air Force Base."

Moore also said the Great Salt Lake, agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism are issues shared across the northern Utah district as well.

Cache County residents have until 5 p.m. on Oct. 23 to register to vote.

After the deadline, voters will need to cast a provisional ballot on Election Day rather than a regular ballot. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tags
Politics 2026 Elections2nd Congressional DistrictUtah ElectionBlake Moore
Colette Czarnecki
My interest in public media began at a young age. Growing up in Michigan, I spent hours listening to radio shows on my cassette player and recording them onto tapes for imagined media projects.
See stories by Colette Czarnecki