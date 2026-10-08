Congressional District 2 candidates offer competing visions of northern Utah's priorities

As the five candidates compete for Utah's new 2nd Congressional District, they disagree on what issue most unites northern Utah voters.

Democrat Peter Crosby said there isn’t just one issue that’s bringing residents together.

"There's a great deal of concern about affordability, and with gas and diesel prices rising to what they are, home costs, healthcare costs. I mean that's a pretty uniting issue," he said. "Data center projects are certainly a uniting issue across northern Utah, especially with the Stratos Project up north. The Great Salt Lake is of particular interest to folks up and down the I-15 corridor and even up here in Cache Valley."

Crosby said concerns about affordability, water, and government accountability cut across party lines.

Another candidate, Independent American Carlton Bowen, said that one issue stands out above the rest.

"I think the opposition to the data center has been very unifying," he said. "There's people on the left that are opposed to the data center. There's a lot of people on the right that are opposed to this."

Bowen said opposition to the proposed Stratos Data Center Project is bringing together residents from across the political spectrum.

Alternatively, unaffiliated candidate Robert Moesinger said the strongest common feeling among voters isn’t tied to a specific policy issue at all.

"The single most unifying emotion that that I've come across is just exhaustion with the two-party system," he said. "A plurality of people don't feel well represented by either political party."

Moesinger said he wants to expand the current two-party system into a multi-party democracy that encourages cooperation and compromise.

Candidates Republican Representative Blake Moore and Libertarian Daniel Cottam did not respond to requests for an interview.

Logan residents have until 5 p.m. on Oct. 23 to register to vote. Voters who have not registered by the deadline will need to cast a provisional ballot on Election Day rather than a regular ballot.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.