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Congressional District 2 candidates offer competing visions of northern Utah's priorities

Utah Public Radio | By Colette Czarnecki
Published October 8, 2026 at 1:57 PM MDT
Three individual photos of white men. The first one to the left is of a man standing making hand gestures with his forearms in front of him. He's wearing a white button down shirt tucked into blue jeans and is standing against a white wall. The middle is of a man with white hair and a goatee, wearing a blue tie and a navy blue suit and white button down shirt. The American flag is behind him showing eight white stars. The last picture to the right is of a man sitting in a radio studio. He's wearing a short-sleeved button down blue shirt and khaki pants. He has a large red and blue button pinned to the left side of his shirt, above the breast pocket. He's wearing a green watch and headphones over his ears. There's a microphone to his left near his arm that rests on the table.
Colette Czarnecki
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Utah Public Radio
Three out of the five candidates running for Utah's 2nd Congressional District in the 2026 Primary elections. From left: Democrat Peter Crosby, Independent American Carlton Bowen and Robert Moesinger, who is unaffiliated with a political party. Republican Blake Moore and Libertarian Daniel Cottam are not pictured.

As the five candidates compete for Utah's new 2nd Congressional District, they disagree on what issue most unites northern Utah voters.

Democrat Peter Crosby said there isn’t just one issue that’s bringing residents together.

"There's a great deal of concern about affordability, and with gas and diesel prices rising to what they are, home costs, healthcare costs. I mean that's a pretty uniting issue," he said. "Data center projects are certainly a uniting issue across northern Utah, especially with the Stratos Project up north. The Great Salt Lake is of particular interest to folks up and down the I-15 corridor and even up here in Cache Valley."

Crosby said concerns about affordability, water, and government accountability cut across party lines.

Another candidate, Independent American Carlton Bowen, said that one issue stands out above the rest.

"I think the opposition to the data center has been very unifying," he said. "There's people on the left that are opposed to the data center. There's a lot of people on the right that are opposed to this."

Bowen said opposition to the proposed Stratos Data Center Project is bringing together residents from across the political spectrum.

Alternatively, unaffiliated candidate Robert Moesinger said the strongest common feeling among voters isn’t tied to a specific policy issue at all.

"The single most unifying emotion that that I've come across is just exhaustion with the two-party system," he said. "A plurality of people don't feel well represented by either political party."

Moesinger said he wants to expand the current two-party system into a multi-party democracy that encourages cooperation and compromise.

Candidates Republican Representative Blake Moore and Libertarian Daniel Cottam did not respond to requests for an interview.

Logan residents have until 5 p.m. on Oct. 23 to register to vote. Voters who have not registered by the deadline will need to cast a provisional ballot on Election Day rather than a regular ballot.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tags
Politics Utah Election2026 ElectionsNorthern UtahCache County
Colette Czarnecki
My interest in public media began at a young age. Growing up in Michigan, I spent hours listening to radio shows on my cassette player and recording them onto tapes for imagined media projects.
See stories by Colette Czarnecki