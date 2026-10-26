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Thousands of Utah County voters got incorrect first-time voting instructions

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published October 26, 2026 at 3:26 PM MDT
A mail-in ballot envelope with a pen sitting beside it. Some of the info on the ballot is visible, such as a reminder to sign the ballot and voting laws.
Tiffany Tertipes
/
Unsplash

Thousands of Utah County voters were given incorrect voting instructions in their ballot packets.

The notices said that first-time voters had to provide a copy of their identification or their ballot might not be counted.

For some, this is true, like those who registered to vote with a third party who didn’t have them show ID.

However, many first-time voters will have already proven their identity, including those who registered at the clerk’s office or when they got a drivers license.

Some of the residents who got the message were also not first-time voters.

The Utah County Clerk said the message was a clerical mixup and not anything nefarious.

The voter registration window for next week’s midterms has ended. However, voters can still register in person through Election Day with two forms of identification.

Keep up to date on more election news on UPR’s elections page.
Tags
Politics 2026 ElectionsVotingUtah County
Duck Thurgood
All my life, I have loved writing and sharing stories. Since I joined UPR in 2022, those stories have had a lot more fact-checking and a lot fewer magical animals, but they've brought me just as much joy. I've also found a secret love for announcing on-air, which my family would probably tell you is no surprise considering how many hours they've listened to me ramble.
See stories by Duck Thurgood