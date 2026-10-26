Here's what you need to know about Utah ballot deadlines and voter ID requirements

As Utah voters begin heading to the polls over the next couple weeks, they may encounter a few changes to the voting process.

One of the biggest changes this election is the deadline for returning mail-in ballots. Previously, ballots only needed to be postmarked by Election Day. Now, they must be received by county election officials no later than 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

The change was part of House Bill 300, passed during the 2025 legislative session.

Republican Rep. Jefferson Burton, the bill's sponsor, said said he had heard from a large number of constituents speak in favor of mail-in voting.

“This bill will preserve that … vote by mail," he said. "But we’re also going to make our elections more secure by ensuring that ID is provided and shown whether voting in person or by mail to better enhance our security of our election process.”

Voters are now required to write the last four digits of their Utah driver's license, state identification card, or Social Security number on their return envelopes — though for now, ballots without those numbers can still be verified through signature matching.

Another change comes from a bill passed earlier this year. Under the new law, Davis County Clerk Brian McKenzie says election officials must verify voters' U.S. citizenship before issuing ballots for state and local races.

“If you have gone in and applied for a drivers license or state ID or privilege card or whatever it might be, you’re required to provide documentary evidence of your legal status in the United States," McKenzie said. "If that established your citizenship … it’s going to record that. So that’s 97-98% of our active registered voters have done that.”

So for most voters, that verification has already happened automatically through existing government records. But more than 6,000 Utahns have been notified since May that they need to provide additional proof of citizenship.

Although federal law prohibits non-citizens from voting, it generally doesn't require documentary proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections. So roughly 4,300 Utahns whose citizenship couldn't be verified were sent ballots this month containing only federal races.

Those voters can still provide proof of citizenship to their county clerks to receive a full ballot, including on Election Day.

Early in-person voting is already underway in some counties, with more locations opening next week. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.