Utah House District 68: Sonya Ray and Scott Chew

State House District 68 covers Daggett and Uintah Counties, as well as portions of Duchesne and Summit Counties. Constitution Party candidate Sonya Ray is challenging Republican incumbent Scott Chew.

Chew did not respond to Utah Public Radio's questionnaire.

What do you see as the biggest challenges facing House District 68 over the next four years, and what specific policies would you support to address it?

Sonya Ray: The tyranny of taxation. I would support decreasing property taxes by 20% each year for five years until property owners are freed from the slavery of property taxes.

Scott Chew: Did not respond.

Utah continues to grow rapidly while facing limited water resources. What policies would you support to ensure long-term water security?

Sonya Ray: I would support removing the state regulations on drilling wells for water, thereby allowing the municipalities to provide water for their residents.

Scott Chew: Did not respond.

How do you plan to work with state, federal and nearby counties and other agencies to serve community members?

Sonya Ray: The government’s role is to protect citizens’ rights and only provide basic community infrastructure like police and fire protection, roads, sewer, and water.

Government should remove all licensing and regulations so community members are free to serve each other.

Scott Chew: Did not respond.

What specific needs do you see your rural constituents having, and how would you advocate for them in the state legislature?

Sonya Ray: Taxation and inflation (which is a form of taxation).



Government needs to focus on the legitimate functions of government which is to protect our lives, liberty, and property, not take it away.

Scott Chew: Did not respond.

How should the state address teacher recruitment and retention, particularly in smaller communities?

Sonya Ray: Allow God back in the schools. Teachers that are free to teach basic human decency are easier to recruit and retain. We need to return to the principles on which this nation was founded: morality, honesty, hard work.

Scott Chew: Did not respond.

How would you manage economic diversification in rural areas?

Sonya Ray: We need to remove the rules and regulations that choke private enterprise so the people can diversify if they want to. Government is not responsible for diversification.

Scott Chew: Did not respond.

What policies would you support to improve access to primary care, mental health services, and specialty care?

Sonya Ray: Health care is not included in the proper role of government. If the government would remove the government rules and regulations, private enterprise would flourish and meet the needs of primary, mental, and specialty care.

Scott Chew: Did not respond.