Revisiting The Marks Nature Leaves In Us With Gary Ferguson On Wednesday's Access Utah

“I began my writing career by exploring the tracks humans have left in nature. Now I’m mostly interested in the tracks nature leaves in us.” That’s author Gary Ferguson. He says that nature provides beauty, mystery and community, traits that each of us very much needs. He is the author of 25 books.

We talked with Gary Ferguson in 2017 about his book “Land on Fire.” Today we’ll revisit our conversation with him from February of 2018. We’ll talk about “The Carry Home” a haunting meditation on wilderness, conservation, and grief, written following the death of his wife in a canoeing accident. We’ll also talk about “Shouting at the Sky: Troubled Teens and the Promise of the Wild.” And we’ll talk about the Yellowstone wolves, which Gary Ferguson has written about in two books “Yellowstone Wolves: The First Year,” and “Decade of the Wolf.”