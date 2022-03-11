© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

How nature benefits human health on Wednesday's Access Utah

Published March 9, 2022 at 9:34 AM MST
Unsplash

A growing body of research confirms the link between nature and physical, emotional and mental health. However, questions remain about how and why nature yields these benefits. Nature and Human Health-Utah (NHH-UT), is a new collaborative group, comprised of scholars, educators, practitioners and community members, which is sharing ideas, and implementing solutions in this area.

Today Dorothy Schmalz, Interim Chair/Associate Professor, University of Utah Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, and one of the leaders of the group, will join us. Dr. Schmalz studies social stigma and prejudice as they affect health behavior and treatment, and interconnections of recreation, nature and well-being.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
