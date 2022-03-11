How nature benefits human health on Wednesday's Access Utah

A growing body of research confirms the link between nature and physical, emotional and mental health. However, questions remain about how and why nature yields these benefits. Nature and Human Health-Utah (NHH-UT), is a new collaborative group, comprised of scholars, educators, practitioners and community members, which is sharing ideas, and implementing solutions in this area.

Today Dorothy Schmalz, Interim Chair/Associate Professor, University of Utah Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, and one of the leaders of the group, will join us. Dr. Schmalz studies social stigma and prejudice as they affect health behavior and treatment, and interconnections of recreation, nature and well-being.