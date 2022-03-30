© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Bringing War Home with Sue Grayzel & Molly Cannon on Wednesday's Access Utah

Published March 30, 2022 at 11:42 AM MDT
World_War_II_service_medals,_1942-1947_-_National_Museum_of_American_History_-_DSC06247.JPG
Picasa
/
Wikimedia Commons

War is saturated with objects shaped and carried from battlefields to homes. Sometimes such objects end up in Museums, but the personal stories of how such objects came to make journeys from Vietnam, for example, to rural Utah often do not. Utah Public Radio is partnering with the USU College of Humanities and Social Sciences’ Mountain West Center for Regional Studies, the USU History Department and the USU Museum of Anthropology, in the Bringing War Home Project. On this special Member Drive edition of the program we’ll talk about this project with USU History Professor Susan Grayzel and Molly Cannon, Director of the USU Anthropology Museum and the USU Mountain West Center. You can sign up to record your story with us at www.upr.org

