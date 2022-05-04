Coexisting with wildlife on Wednesday's Access Utah

Wildlife are under continuous pressure to adapt to new environments as more land is converted for human use. Studies have found, for example, that mammals increase their nocturnal activity within urbanized environments to avoid overlap with humans. University of Utah doctoral student Austin Green was part of a team that recently studied how human influence is altering the behavior of several species in northern Utah. Austin Green will join us for the first half today. In the second half, USU Professor and Extension Wildlife Specialist Terry Messmer will tell us what we can and should do to coexist with urban wildlife.