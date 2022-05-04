© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Coexisting with wildlife on Wednesday's Access Utah

Published May 4, 2022 at 12:12 PM MDT
Mule_Deer,_Landscape_Arch,_Devils_Garden,_Arches_National_Park,_Moab,_Utah_(68896578).jpg
Ken Lund
/
Wikimedia Commons

Wildlife are under continuous pressure to adapt to new environments as more land is converted for human use. Studies have found, for example, that mammals increase their nocturnal activity within urbanized environments to avoid overlap with humans. University of Utah doctoral student Austin Green was part of a team that recently studied how human influence is altering the behavior of several species in northern Utah. Austin Green will join us for the first half today. In the second half, USU Professor and Extension Wildlife Specialist Terry Messmer will tell us what we can and should do to coexist with urban wildlife.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
