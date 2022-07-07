© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Understanding the world and more with Jim Enote on Thursday's Access Utah

Published July 7, 2022 at 12:25 PM MDT
Counter Mapping, by Adam Loften and Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee

Jim Enote is a Zuni tribal member, CEO of the Colorado Plateau Foundation and Chair of the Board of Trustees at the Grand Canyon Trust. He is also a scientist, writer and farmer. He’ll join us today to talk about the different ways that western scientists and Native people understand the world, Bears Ears National Monument, challenges facing the Colorado Plateau, Native response to rock art, and https://emergencemagazine.org/film/counter-mapping/

Access Utah Jim EnoteColorado PlateauBears Ears National Monument
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
