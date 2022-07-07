Jim Enote is a Zuni tribal member, CEO of the Colorado Plateau Foundation and Chair of the Board of Trustees at the Grand Canyon Trust . He is also a scientist, writer and farmer. He’ll join us today to talk about the different ways that western scientists and Native people understand the world, Bears Ears National Monument, challenges facing the Colorado Plateau, Native response to rock art, and https://emergencemagazine.org/film/counter-mapping/

