Access Utah

'The Foundations of Glen Canyon Dam' on Wednesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published February 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM MST
9781477303818.jpg
utpress.utexas.edu

The Glen Canyon Dam is the second highest concrete-arch dam in the United States, and was built to control the flow of the Colorado River throughout the Western U.S. In her new book The Foundations of Glen Canyon Dam: Infrastructures of Dispossession on the Colorado Plateau, Erika Bsumek says that more than a massive piece of physical infrastructure and an engineering feat, the story of the dam reveals a pattern of Indigenous erasure. She says that infrastructures of dispossession teach us that we cannot tell the stories of religious colonization, scientific exploration, regional engineering, environmental transformation, or political deal-making as disconnected from Indigenous history.

Erika Marie Bsumek is an associate professor of history at the University of Texas at Austin. She is the author of the award-winning Indian-made: Navajo Culture in the Marketplace, 1848–1940 and the co editor of Nation States and the Global Environment: New Approaches to International Environmental History.

Glen Canyon Dam, Colorado Plateau, Indigenous peoples, Erica Bsumek
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
