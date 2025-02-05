Daily news: Weber shelter euthanizes 18 dogs after outbreak of canine parvovirus

This is your daily news rundown for Wednesday, Feb. 5. In this edition:



Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments may shrink again under Trump

A Weber shelter euthanized 18 dogs after an outbreak of parvovirus

A mountain lion was spotted near a Murray apartment complex on Wednesday morning

Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante may shrink again under Trump

Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments could shrink once again under President Trump amidst a push to expand U.S. energy production.

During his first term in office, Trump dramatically reduced the size of the two monuments , Grand Staircase by about half and Bears Ears by about 85%.

Biden reversed that in 2021, but now federal officials plan to review and consider shrinking national monuments across the country again , according to an order from Interior Secretary Doug Burgum on Monday.

Bears Ears and Grand Staircase are among the sites most at risk because of large coal and uranium reserves within the respective national monument areas.

It’s unclear if Trump has the authority to change the boundaries of existing monuments, with litigation challenging previous monument reductions never settled before Biden reversed them.

The move also comes after recent polls found that most Utah voters support keeping national monuments .

Weber shelter euthanizes 18 dogs after parvovirus outbreak

Weber County Animal Service has euthanized 18 dogs after an outbreak of parvovirus.

The shelter said that while all the dogs had been vaccinated, they still discovered an outbreak of the highly contagious and sometimes fatal virus last week.

Following required procedure of the American Veterinary Medical Association, the shelter had to euthanize the dogs who tested positive for disease control and prevention.

They said the other dogs in their care appear to be healthy.

Canine parvovirus is spread from dog to dog with direct or indirect contact with feces. It causes severe gastrointestinal issues, including vomiting and diarrhea, and can be deadly in especially puppies, unvaccinated dogs, or certain breeds like Rottweilers and German shepherds.

Mountain lion spotted in Murray neighborhood

A mountain lion was spotted near a Murray apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

While mountain lion sightings aren’t uncommon in northern Utah, this animal was much farther west of the mountains than most sightings.

The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources said they’re not currently searching for the animal.

When encountering a cougar , they recommend to not approach or run away; rather, to make yourself look bigger while maintaining eye contact, talk firmly in a loud voice, and back away slowly until you can leave the area.

If attacked, the department says to fight back, protecting your head and neck, as the cougar will probably flee if you’re aggressive enough.