Revisiting with Shannon Hale on Tuesday's Access Utah

Shannon Hale is the Utah-based New York Times best-selling author of the “Princess Academy” series and “Rapunzel’s Revenge,' as well as “Austenland,” which was made into a movie. Her latest, “Amethyst,” is on our latest UPR Booklist . She is author of more than thirty children's and young adult books, including graphic novel memoirs Real Friends, Best Friends, and Friends Forever, and multiple award winners The Goose Girl, and Book of a Thousand Days. We’ll revisit our conversation with Shannon Hale from March. We’ll talk about her books, gender and reading, and other topics.