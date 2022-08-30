© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Revisiting with Shannon Hale on Tuesday's Access Utah

Published August 30, 2022 at 12:18 PM MDT
Shannon Hale is the Utah-based New York Times best-selling author of the “Princess Academy” series and “Rapunzel’s Revenge,' as well as “Austenland,” which was made into a movie. Her latest, “Amethyst,” is on our latest UPR Booklist. She is author of more than thirty children's and young adult books, including graphic novel memoirs Real Friends, Best Friends, and Friends Forever, and multiple award winners The Goose Girl, and Book of a Thousand Days. We’ll revisit our conversation with Shannon Hale from March. We’ll talk about her books, gender and reading, and other topics.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
