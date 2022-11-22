'Our Sixth Sense: Math' with David Brown on Tuesday's Access Utah

Each year, a committee of USU Honors students selects one Honors Outstanding Professor, whom they invite to deliver an imagined "Last Lecture," a talk that shares wisdom and insight with students and community members as if it were the professor's final chance to lecture at USU. A couple of weeks ago, the 2022 Honors Outstanding Professor, Dr. David Brown (Mathematics and Statistics), delivered the 47th Annual Honors Last Lecture in the Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall on the USU Logan Campus. His lecture was entitled: Our Sixth Sense: Math.