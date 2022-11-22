© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

'Our Sixth Sense: Math' with David Brown on Tuesday's Access Utah

Published November 22, 2022
Each year, a committee of USU Honors students selects one Honors Outstanding Professor, whom they invite to deliver an imagined "Last Lecture," a talk that shares wisdom and insight with students and community members as if it were the professor's final chance to lecture at USU. A couple of weeks ago, the 2022 Honors Outstanding Professor, Dr. David Brown (Mathematics and Statistics), delivered the 47th Annual Honors Last Lecture in the Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall on the USU Logan Campus. His lecture was entitled: Our Sixth Sense: Math.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
