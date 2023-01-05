Poetry in the New Year 2023 on Thursday's Access Utah

Poets get to the heart of what we’re thinking and feeling. Last year, about this time, we looked back and looked ahead with poetry. We liked that program so much that we’re going to do it again, at the beginning of 2023. This year we’ll feature conversation with and poetry from Utah Poet Laureate Lisa Bickmore along with poets Sunni Wilkinson and Brock Dethier .

Brock Dethier is Professor Emeritus of English at Utah State University. Lisa Bickmore is Professor Emeritus of English at Salt Lake Community College. Sunni Wilkinson teaches at Weber State University.