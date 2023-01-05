© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Poetry in the New Year 2023 on Thursday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published January 5, 2023 at 11:20 AM MST
notebook-ge4cbc2a99_1280.jpg
pixabay.com

Poets get to the heart of what we’re thinking and feeling. Last year, about this time, we looked back and looked ahead with poetry. We liked that program so much that we’re going to do it again, at the beginning of 2023. This year we’ll feature conversation with and poetry from Utah Poet Laureate Lisa Bickmore along with poets Sunni Wilkinson and Brock Dethier.

Brock Dethier is Professor Emeritus of English at Utah State University. Lisa Bickmore is Professor Emeritus of English at Salt Lake Community College. Sunni Wilkinson teaches at Weber State University.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
