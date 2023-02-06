© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

'Utahisms' with David Eddington on Monday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published February 6, 2023 at 12:15 PM MST
The Beehive State's iconic vistas are singular and distinctive. So too are its colloquialisms, peculiar place names and landmark firsts. Confusion from local dialect ultimately thwarted a would-be robber in Salt Lake City. The proper pronunciation of Tooele might surprise visitors, while residents still debate its origins. And, phrases once thought to be solely Utahn often prove otherwise. Examining everything from phonetics to history in his new book Utahisms, BYU Linguistics Professor David Eddington reveals the roots of what is truly, uniquely Utah.

David Ellingson Eddington is a native Utahn. He was born in Murray, raised in Holladay and presently resides with the love of his life in Woodland Hills in a log home at six thousand feet where they are often visited by their fourteen grandchildren. He is a professor of linguistics at Brigham Young University, where, in addition to Utah dialect, he specializes in the Spanish language.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
