Advocacy groups: climate edition on Tuesday's Access Utah

Each year at the beginning of the Utah legislative session we invite advocacy groups on the program to talk about their priorities for the legislature. A few weeks ago following our latest such episode we received the following message from Louise Excell in Springdale: “Thanks for your interviews with advocacy groups, but what about giving access to advocates of climate, like o2 Utah, Citizens Climate Lobby, and environmental advocates? When Phil Lyman's ‘Yellow Cake Caucus’ is trying to cut down forests to save water, someone needs to speak out for sane, rational legislation to save us from ourselves.” Today we’ll be talking to Zachary Frankel, Executive Director, Utah Rivers Council ; Melanie Hall, Senior Policy Associate, Heal Utah ; Eliza Cowie, Policy Director, o2 Utah ; and Josh Craft, Government and Corporate Relations Manager, Utah Clean Energy .