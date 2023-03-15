Spring '23 Book Show on Wednesday's Access Utah
We’re compiling another UPR Community Booklist and we want to know what you’re reading. What’s on your nightstand or device right now? Is there a book that has had a big impact on you? Which books are you looking forward to reading? Perhaps you’d like to tell us a personal story connected to a favorite book. We’d love to hear about books in the adult, young adult & children’s categories. One suggestion or many are welcome.
You can email your list to us right now to upraccess@gmail.com We’ll also get reading suggestions from Anne Holman with The King’s English Bookshop in Salt Lake City, Catherine Weller from Weller Book Works in Salt Lake City, and Shari Zollinger with Back of Beyond Books in Moab. UPR friend and avid reader Elaine Thatcher will join us for the hour.
Booklist:
Elaine Thatcher:
Bob Dylan: The Lyrics 1961-2012
Working Days: The Journals of The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck
The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck
The Fabric of Civilization: How Textiles Made the World by Virginia Postrel
Observer: A Novel by Robert Lanza & Nancy Kress
Still Life (Chief Inspector Armand Gamanche, #1) by Louise Penny
A Fatal Grace (Chief Inspector Armand Gamanche, #2) by Louise Penny
The Cruelest Month (Chief Inspector Armand Gamanche, #3) by Louise Penny
The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity by David Graeber & David Wengrow
The Mystery of Edwin Drood by Charles Dickens
Jennifer in Vernal:
The American Reader edited by Diane Ravitch
Countee Cullen, Langston Hughes.
Thomas Paine's Common Sense.
Caesarea Kritz:
Helter Skelter by Vincent Bugliosi
Life by Keith Richards
Acid for the Children by Flea
Scar Tissue by Anthony Kiedis
Wishful Drinking by Carrie Fisher
The Princess Diarist by Carrie Fisher
Dreamseller by Brandon Novak
Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain
A Cook’s Tour by Anthony Bourdain
Medium Raw by Anthony Bourdain
Shari Zollinger from Back of Beyond Books in Moab:
The Lyric Essay as Resistance: Truth from the Margins edited by Zoe Bossiere and Erica Trabold
The Big Swiss by Jen Beagin
Go as a River by Shelley Read
HIjab Butch Blues by Lamya H
Myth of Normal by Gabor Mate
Anne Holman from The King’s English Bookshop:
Fiction
Go as a River, Shelley Read
Properties of Thirst, Marianne Wiggins
Wilderness Tales: Forty Stories of the North American Wild, edited by Diana Fuss
Nonfiction
Unraveling: What I Learned About Life While Shearing Sheep, Dyeing Wool, and making the World's Ugliest Sweater, Peggy Orenstein
Wild New World: The Epic Story of Animals and People in America, Dan Flores
Lapidarium: The Secret Lives of Stones, Hettie Judah
Kids
Wei Skates On, Nathen Chen (Also One Jump at a Time: My Story)
In Every Life, Marla Frazee
Welcome to the World, Julia Donaldson and Helen Oxenbury
Twenty Questions, Mac Barnett and Christian Robinson
Catherine Weller from Weller Book Works:
Fiction:
Age of Vice by Deepti Kapoor, hardcover, Riverhead Books, $30.00
Ithaca by Claire North, hardcover, Redhook, $28.00; pb due 4/18, $18.00
Lone Women by Victor Lavalle, hardcover, One World, $27.00
The World and All That It Holds by Aleksandar Hemon, hardcover, MCD, $28.00
Nonfiction:
Bees in Your Backyard: A Guide to North America’s Bees by Joseph S. Wilson and Olivia Messinger Carril, paperback, Princeton University Press, $29.95
Butts: A Backstory by Heather Radke, hardcover, Avid Reader Press, $28.99
Edible Economics: An Economist Explains the World by Ha-Joon Chang, hardcover, PublicAffairs, $28.00
Gateau: The Surprising Simplicity of French Cakes by Aleksandra Crapanzano, hardcover, Scribner, $30.00
Holding Fire: A Reckoning with the American West by Bryce Andrews, hardcover, Mariner Books, $28.99
Madhur Jaffrey’s Instantly Indian Cookbook by Madhur Jaffrey, hardcover, Knopf, $25.00
Pirate Enlightenment or the Real Libertalia by David Graeber, hardcover, Farrar Straus and Giroux, $27.00
This is What It Sounds Like: What the Music You Love Says About You by Susan Rogers and Ogi Ogas, hardcover, W. W. Norton, $28.95
Amy Anderson:
Blurred Fates by Anastasia Zadeik
The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern
When We were Orphans by Kazuo Ishiguro
Reading Resilient Grieving by Lucy Hone
Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot
Allisa Gilliespie:
Under The Banner of Heaven by Jon Krakauer
Anne Holman from The King’s English Bookshop:
Fiction
Mercury Pictures Presents, Anthony Marra
Properties of Thirst, Marianne Wiggins
Calling for a Blanket Dance, Oscar Hokeah
House of Fortune, Jessie Burton | appearing at The King's English on Thursday, September 9
Nonfiction
Life on the Mississippi, Rinker Buck
Catching the Light, Joy Harjo
Poetry
Golden Ax, Rio Cortez
Rusty Barbed Wire, David Lee
Weaving Sundown in a Scarlet Light: Fifty Poems for Fifty Years, Joy Harjo
Children's
Patchwork, Matt de la Pena
Working Boats: An Inside Look at Ten Amazing Watercraft, Tom Crestodina | pre-order for November 8th
Alyssa Sherman from Back of Beyond Books:
WOMAN OF LIGHT by Kali Fajardo-Anstine
CULT CLASSIC by Sloane Crosley
DICTIONARY OF OBSCURE SORROWS by John Koenig
AN IMMENSE WORLD by Ed Yong
THE CRANE WIFE by CJ Hauser
JESUS & JOHN WAYNE by Kristin Kobes Du Mez
UNDER THE WHISPERING DOOR by TJ Klune
SCHOOL FOR GOOD MOTHERS by Jessamine Chan
Tom Williams:
The Path Between the Seas by David McCullough
The Great Bridge by David McCullough
The Impending Crisis by David Potter
Victoria: The Queen by Julia Baird
The Judge’s List by John Grisham