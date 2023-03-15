Spring '23 Book Show on Wednesday's Access Utah

We’re compiling another UPR Community Booklist and we want to know what you’re reading. What’s on your nightstand or device right now? Is there a book that has had a big impact on you? Which books are you looking forward to reading? Perhaps you’d like to tell us a personal story connected to a favorite book. We’d love to hear about books in the adult, young adult & children’s categories. One suggestion or many are welcome.

You can email your list to us right now to upraccess@gmail.com We’ll also get reading suggestions from Anne Holman with The King’s English Bookshop in Salt Lake City, Catherine Weller from Weller Book Works in Salt Lake City, and Shari Zollinger with Back of Beyond Books in Moab. UPR friend and avid reader Elaine Thatcher will join us for the hour.

Booklist:

Elaine Thatcher:

Bob Dylan: The Lyrics 1961-2012

Working Days: The Journals of The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck

The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck

The Fabric of Civilization: How Textiles Made the World by Virginia Postrel

Observer: A Novel by Robert Lanza & Nancy Kress

Still Life (Chief Inspector Armand Gamanche, #1) by Louise Penny

A Fatal Grace (Chief Inspector Armand Gamanche, #2) by Louise Penny

The Cruelest Month (Chief Inspector Armand Gamanche, #3) by Louise Penny

The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity by David Graeber & David Wengrow

The Mystery of Edwin Drood by Charles Dickens

Jennifer in Vernal:

The American Reader edited by Diane Ravitch

Countee Cullen, Langston Hughes.

Thomas Paine's Common Sense.

Caesarea Kritz:

Helter Skelter by Vincent Bugliosi

Life by Keith Richards

Acid for the Children by Flea

Scar Tissue by Anthony Kiedis

Wishful Drinking by Carrie Fisher

The Princess Diarist by Carrie Fisher

Dreamseller by Brandon Novak

Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain

A Cook’s Tour by Anthony Bourdain

Medium Raw by Anthony Bourdain

Shari Zollinger from Back of Beyond Books in Moab:

The Lyric Essay as Resistance: Truth from the Margins edited by Zoe Bossiere and Erica Trabold

The Big Swiss by Jen Beagin

Go as a River by Shelley Read

HIjab Butch Blues by Lamya H

Myth of Normal by Gabor Mate

Anne Holman from The King’s English Bookshop:

Fiction

Go as a River, Shelley Read

Properties of Thirst, Marianne Wiggins

Wilderness Tales: Forty Stories of the North American Wild, edited by Diana Fuss

Nonfiction

Unraveling: What I Learned About Life While Shearing Sheep, Dyeing Wool, and making the World's Ugliest Sweater, Peggy Orenstein

Wild New World: The Epic Story of Animals and People in America, Dan Flores

Lapidarium: The Secret Lives of Stones, Hettie Judah

Kids

Wei Skates On, Nathen Chen (Also One Jump at a Time: My Story)

In Every Life, Marla Frazee

Welcome to the World, Julia Donaldson and Helen Oxenbury

Twenty Questions, Mac Barnett and Christian Robinson

Catherine Weller from Weller Book Works:

Fiction:

Age of Vice by Deepti Kapoor, hardcover, Riverhead Books, $30.00

Ithaca by Claire North, hardcover, Redhook, $28.00; pb due 4/18, $18.00

Lone Women by Victor Lavalle, hardcover, One World, $27.00

The World and All That It Holds by Aleksandar Hemon, hardcover, MCD, $28.00

Nonfiction:

Bees in Your Backyard: A Guide to North America’s Bees by Joseph S. Wilson and Olivia Messinger Carril, paperback, Princeton University Press, $29.95

Butts: A Backstory by Heather Radke, hardcover, Avid Reader Press, $28.99

Edible Economics: An Economist Explains the World by Ha-Joon Chang, hardcover, PublicAffairs, $28.00

Gateau: The Surprising Simplicity of French Cakes by Aleksandra Crapanzano, hardcover, Scribner, $30.00

Holding Fire: A Reckoning with the American West by Bryce Andrews, hardcover, Mariner Books, $28.99

Madhur Jaffrey’s Instantly Indian Cookbook by Madhur Jaffrey, hardcover, Knopf, $25.00

Pirate Enlightenment or the Real Libertalia by David Graeber, hardcover, Farrar Straus and Giroux, $27.00

This is What It Sounds Like: What the Music You Love Says About You by Susan Rogers and Ogi Ogas, hardcover, W. W. Norton, $28.95

Amy Anderson:

Blurred Fates by Anastasia Zadeik

The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern

When We were Orphans by Kazuo Ishiguro

Reading Resilient Grieving by Lucy Hone

Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot

Allisa Gilliespie:

Under The Banner of Heaven by Jon Krakauer

Anne Holman from The King’s English Bookshop:

Fiction

Mercury Pictures Presents, Anthony Marra

Properties of Thirst, Marianne Wiggins

Calling for a Blanket Dance, Oscar Hokeah

House of Fortune, Jessie Burton | appearing at The King's English on Thursday, September 9

Nonfiction

Life on the Mississippi, Rinker Buck

Catching the Light, Joy Harjo

Poetry

Golden Ax, Rio Cortez

Rusty Barbed Wire, David Lee

Weaving Sundown in a Scarlet Light: Fifty Poems for Fifty Years, Joy Harjo

Children's

Patchwork, Matt de la Pena

Working Boats: An Inside Look at Ten Amazing Watercraft, Tom Crestodina | pre-order for November 8th

Alyssa Sherman from Back of Beyond Books:

WOMAN OF LIGHT by Kali Fajardo-Anstine

CULT CLASSIC by Sloane Crosley

DICTIONARY OF OBSCURE SORROWS by John Koenig

AN IMMENSE WORLD by Ed Yong

THE CRANE WIFE by CJ Hauser

JESUS & JOHN WAYNE by Kristin Kobes Du Mez

UNDER THE WHISPERING DOOR by TJ Klune

SCHOOL FOR GOOD MOTHERS by Jessamine Chan

Tom Williams:

The Path Between the Seas by David McCullough

The Great Bridge by David McCullough

The Impending Crisis by David Potter

Victoria: The Queen by Julia Baird

The Judge’s List by John Grisham

