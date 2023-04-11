'Fighting Islamophobia with Dr. Khaled Beydoun' on Tuesday's Access Utah

USU Interfaith Initiative is hosting Dr. Khaled Beydoun as a part of their 2nd Annual Celebration of Ramadan. Dr. Beydoun will present a keynote address talking about his latest book The New Crusades Islamophobia and the Global War on Muslims . This will be followed by a conversation between Dr. Beydoun and Dr. Patrick Mason, the Leonard J. Arrington Chair of Mormon History and Culture, a Q&A with the audience, and a book signing on Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. in the Eccles Conference Center Auditorium on the USU campus.

Professor Khaled A. Beydoun is a law professor, author and public intellectual. He serves as a law professor at Wayne State University, a Scholar-in-Residence at the Berkman Klein Center at Harvard University, and Associate Director of the Damon J. Keith Center for Civil Rights in Detroit. Professor Beydoun is author, previously, of the critically acclaimed book American Islamophobia: Understanding the Roots and Rise of Fear, and co-editor of Islamophobia and the Law – published by University of Cambridge Press.

Also today we hear a portion of an Access Utah interview with Ibram Kendi:

Renowned American political activist, scholar and author Ibram X. Kendi visited USU in 2017 for a keynote presentation on “How to be an Anti-Racist.” The presentation was sponsored by the USU Inclusion Center. Kendi, an award-winning historian and New York Times best-selling author, is professor of history and international relations and the founding director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University. His second book, “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America,” won the 2016 National Book Award for Nonfiction. At 34-years-old, Kendi was the youngest ever winner of the NBA for Nonfiction. Ibram Kendi argues that racism in America has grown from deliberate policies rather than from emotional responses like fear or hatred.