Access Utah

Francisco Jimenez on Monday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published April 17, 2023 at 10:55 AM MDT
Francisco-Jimenez-231x300.jpg
https://www.loc.gov

Francisco Jimenez will be giving a presentation at Utah Tech University, titled “Living and Writing a Migrant’s Life.” This will be at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday in the Zion Room of the Holland Centennial Commons on the Utah Tech University campus in St. George. The presentation is hosted by Utah Tech’s Institute of Race, Gender and Identity in the Utah Tech College of Humanities and Social Sciences. This event is free and open to the public and will be live streamed.

Francisco Jimenez is an educator and the award-winning author of several books, including the autobiographical series: The Circuit, Breaking Through, Reaching Out, and Taking Hold. The series is included in the American Library Association Booklist’s 50 Best Young Adult Books of All Time. Jimenez has won the John Steinbeck Award and many others. He is Professor Emeritus at Santa Clara University. He received his bachelor’s degree from Santa Clara University and his master’s and doctorate in Latin American literature from Columbia University.

