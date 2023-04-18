'Beethoven's Pastoral Symphony' on Tuesday's Access Utah

The USU Symphony Orchestra will celebrate Earth Day with a concert on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Daines Concert Hall on the USU campus in Logan. The performance features faculty soloist Lauren Hunt and a presentation by USU physicist, Dr. Robert Davies, along with curated imagery by Laura Gelfand, Davies, and Radeyah Kaplan. The symphony will perform Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony and Atterberg’s Horn Concerto. Davies will present Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony: Humanity and Nature, tying Beethoven’s love of people and nature to today’s pressing need for loving and taking care of our planet.

Today we’ll be talking with Sergio Bernal, Director of the USU Symphony Orchestra; USU Physicist Robert Davies; Radeyah Kaplan, a USU student majoring in Art History; and Caitlin McLennan, USU Sustainability Program Manager. Tickets to the concert at cca.usu.edu .