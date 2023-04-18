© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stacked-Color.jpg
Access Utah

'Beethoven's Pastoral Symphony' on Tuesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published April 18, 2023 at 12:49 PM MDT
121624cd-ad87-4abf-ad81-96849c745e57.jpg
Andrew McAllister
/
https://cca.usu.edu
Daines Concert Hall

The USU Symphony Orchestra will celebrate Earth Day with a concert on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Daines Concert Hall on the USU campus in Logan. The performance features faculty soloist Lauren Hunt and a presentation by USU physicist, Dr. Robert Davies, along with curated imagery by Laura Gelfand, Davies, and Radeyah Kaplan. The symphony will perform Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony and Atterberg’s Horn Concerto. Davies will present Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony: Humanity and Nature, tying Beethoven’s love of people and nature to today’s pressing need for loving and taking care of our planet.

Today we’ll be talking with Sergio Bernal, Director of the USU Symphony Orchestra; USU Physicist Robert Davies; Radeyah Kaplan, a USU student majoring in Art History; and Caitlin McLennan, USU Sustainability Program Manager. Tickets to the concert at cca.usu.edu.

Tags
Access Utah UPRAccess Utah MusicAccess Utah artsEarth DaySergio BernalRobert DaviesCaitlin McLennanRadeyah Kaplan
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content