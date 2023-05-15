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Access Utah

History's most successful rodeo family on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published July 28, 2026 at 3:57 PM MDT
A graphic features a picture of a man with blond hair standing in front of red rocks, and the cover of "The Last Cowboys" by John Branch.
Nieman Storyboard
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Graphic by Spencer Wilkinson, UPR

This episode was first published May 15, 2018.

For generations, the Wrights of southern Utah have raised cattle and world-champion saddle-bronc riders ― some call them the most successful rodeo family in history.

Now, Bill and Evelyn Wright, parents to 13 children and grandparents to many more, find themselves struggling to hang on to the majestic landscape where they’ve been running cattle for 150 years as the West is transformed by urbanization, battered by drought and rearranged by public-land disputes.

Could rodeo, of all things, be the answer? Pulitzer Prize-winning writer John Branch chronicles three years in the life of the Wrights in “The Last Cowboys: A Pioneer Family in the New West.”

John Branch won the Pulitzer Prize for feature writing in 2013 for "Snow Fall," a story about a deadly avalanche in Washington State, and was a finalist for the prize in 2012 for his series of stories about Derek Boogaard, a professional hockey player who overdosed on painkillers. His first book, “Boy on Ice: The Life and Death of Derek Boogaard,” won the PEN/ESPN Prize for Literary Sports Writing. Raised in Colorado, he lives with his family near San Francisco.

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Access Utah UPRAccess Utah BooksPulitzer PrizecowboysAmerican WestSouthern Utah
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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