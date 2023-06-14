BLM and the public lands rule on Wednesday's Access Utah

From the Salt Lake Tribune, “The Biden administration [has] proposed a sweeping overhaul of the way public lands are managed, adjusting priorities to emphasize ecosystem health, recreational access and climate resilience to ensure these lands provide for “a sustained yield” far into the future. … The overhaul comes in the form of a proposal, dubbed the Public Lands Rule … Officials said they welcome comments to craft a final rule. The measure drew praise from some environmental groups and Democratic lawmakers, and rebukes from ranchers.”

Our guests today include Steve Bloch, Legal Director with the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance; and Ben Burr, Executive Director of the BlueRibbon Coalition.