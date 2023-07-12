© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Fur trade with Richard Saunders on Monday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published July 3, 2023 at 12:59 PM MDT
Wikimedia Commons

Richard Saunders has written widely on American history topics. He is the author of several books, the most recent of which is Dale L. Morgan: Mormon and Western Histories in Transition. He wrote me recently to say that “We are now within the bicentennial years of Utah's position in the fur trade, the activity which gave the name to a little place called Cache Valley, and involved a minor character named Ephraim Logan, and a more important character out of Taos, Etienne Provost. Within a year or two we'll be marking the bicentennial of James Bridger’s discovery of the Great Salt Lake and the first rendezvous. It seems to me that it would be worth thinking about an occasional series of discussions about those events.” We’ll talk about the history of the fur trade in the American West today.

Richard L. Saunders is a librarian at Southern Utah University. He is the author of Dale L. Morgan: Mormon and Western Histories in Transition, Eloquence from a Silent World: A Descriptive Bibliography of the Published Writings of Dale L. Morgan; and edited Morgan’s writing in Shoshonean Peoples and the Overland Trails: Frontiers of the Utah Superintendency of Indian Affairs, 1849–1869, and Dale Morgan on the Mormons: Collected Works, 1938–1970.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
