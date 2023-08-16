'A Bolder Way Forward' on Wednesday's Access Utah

National and statewide studies continue to show that women and girls in Utah are not thriving in critical areas. Year after year, Utah continues to have high levels of domestic violence, sexual assault, child sexual abuse, and gender-based discrimination, while also ranking as the worst state for women’s equality and having low levels of women’s leadership representation in nearly all domains, including politics and business. Although the needle has moved slightly in a few areas, with its current trajectory it will take two, three, or even four decades to make notable progress. Organizers say it is time for Utah to embrace A Bolder Way Forward (BWF). When we lift Utah girls and women, we lift all Utahns!

Dr. Susan R. Madsen is the Karen Haight Huntsman Endowed Professor of Leadership in the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University. She is also the Founding Director of the Utah Women & Leadership Project.

Dr. Emily Swensen Darowski is the Associate Director for the Utah Women & Leadership Project.

Stephanie Pack is the Statewide Impact Manager for the Utah Women and Leadership Project and is primarily focused on the Bolder Way Forward initiative as a vehicle of change for Utah Women and Girls.