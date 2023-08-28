Disability Law Center report on Monday's Access Utah

According to a Salt Lake Tribune report from June: “State agencies tasked with regulating long-term care facilities that are supposed to provide for some of Utah’s most vulnerable patients are failing, a new report from the Disability Law Center argues. The scathing 11-page report was released days after the Utah attorney general’s office filed charges of neglect, abuse and exploitation against the owners of a former unlicensed care facility in Midvale, which was shut down last year because of unsafe and unsanitary conditions. The Midvale facility, called Evergreen Place, had been overflowing with raw sewage, had a severe bed bug infestation and had no smoke alarms or appropriate fire extinguishers at the time it was shut down, charging documents filed in 3rd District Court last week state.”

Our guests today include Nate Crippes with the Disability Law Center and Matthew Wappett with the Institute for Disability Research Policy and Practice at USU.