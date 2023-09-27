'The Jockey & Her Horse' on Wednesday's Access Utah

Following in the hoofprints of The Flying Horse, Pulitzer Prize nominee Sarah Maslin Nir and Raymond White Jr.'s new book The Jockey & Her Horse is the second title in the Once Upon a Horse series. Illustrated with black-and-white art by Laylie Frazier, it is inspired by the true story of the first Black female jockey, Cheryl White, who raced to the finish line on her horse, Jetolara.

SARAH MASLIN NIR is reporter for the New York Times, a Pulitzer Prize finalist, and the author of The Flying Horse, the first book in the Once Upon a Horse series. She is also the author of the adult memoir Horse Crazy: The Story of a Woman and a World in Love with an Animal Second only to Sarah’s love of horses, which she has been riding since the age of two, is her love of horse books. The Jockey & Her Horse is her second novel for young readers. She lives in New York City.

RAYMOND WHITE JR. heralds from a family of racehorse professionals and has held almost every job there is in the racing world—jockeys’ agent, exercise rider, assistant trainer, groom—except for jockey, like his sister, Cheryl—he was too tall! In addition to his equestrian roots, White is the father of Raymond (and daughter-in-law, Nikki), Christopher, and Luciano; and grandpa of Jocelyn, Raymond IV, and Sheena. He lives in Ohio with his two Shiba Inus, Sheba and Zoe, and Pablo the cat. The Jockey & Her Horse is his first book.