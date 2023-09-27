© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are working to get back on the air in Vernal at 88.5. Listen anytime, anywhere here or on the UPR app.
Programs
Access Utah

'The Jockey & Her Horse' on Wednesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published September 27, 2023 at 12:05 PM MDT
Sarah Maslin Nir and Raymond White Jr.
/
Harry N. Abrams

Following in the hoofprints of The Flying Horse, Pulitzer Prize nominee Sarah Maslin Nir and Raymond White Jr.'s new book The Jockey & Her Horse is the second title in the Once Upon a Horse series. Illustrated with black-and-white art by Laylie Frazier, it is inspired by the true story of the first Black female jockey, Cheryl White, who raced to the finish line on her horse, Jetolara.

SARAH MASLIN NIR is reporter for the New York Times, a Pulitzer Prize finalist, and the author of The Flying Horse, the first book in the Once Upon a Horse series. She is also the author of the adult memoir Horse Crazy: The Story of a Woman and a World in Love with an Animal Second only to Sarah’s love of horses, which she has been riding since the age of two, is her love of horse books. The Jockey & Her Horse is her second novel for young readers. She lives in New York City.

RAYMOND WHITE JR. heralds from a family of racehorse professionals and has held almost every job there is in the racing world—jockeys’ agent, exercise rider, assistant trainer, groom—except for jockey, like his sister, Cheryl—he was too tall! In addition to his equestrian roots, White is the father of Raymond (and daughter-in-law, Nikki), Christopher, and Luciano; and grandpa of Jocelyn, Raymond IV, and Sheena. He lives in Ohio with his two Shiba Inus, Sheba and Zoe, and Pablo the cat. The Jockey & Her Horse is his first book.

Tags
Access Utah UPRAccess Utah BooksHorsesHorse RaceSarah NirRaymond White Jr.
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content