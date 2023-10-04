'Music & the Unspoken Truth' with Jared Farmer on Wednesday's Access Utah

Join award-winning writer and historian Jared Farmer October 5th at 7pm for a performative lecture at the Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall. Farmer's version of the Arrington Mormon History Lecture will be an homage to the "Music & the Spoken Word" radio show, and a meditation on the relationship between sound, religion, and place.

Sponsored by:University Libraries, USU Religious Studies Program, College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Jared Farmer is the Walter H. Annenberg Professor of History at the University of Pennsylvania and a former Andrew Carnegie Fellow. He is the author of four books, including On Zion's Mount: Mormons, Indians, and the American Landscape (2008), winner of the Francis Parkman Prize, and Elderflora: A Modern History of Ancient Trees (2022). Farmer's hometown is Provo and his alma mater is Utah State University.