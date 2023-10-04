© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

'Music & the Unspoken Truth' with Jared Farmer on Wednesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published October 4, 2023 at 1:56 PM MDT
Jared Farmer is the 2023 Arrington Mormon History Lecturer
USU
Jared Farmer is the 2023 Arrington Mormon History Lecturer

Join award-winning writer and historian Jared Farmer October 5th at 7pm for a performative lecture at the Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall. Farmer's version of the Arrington Mormon History Lecture will be an homage to the "Music & the Spoken Word" radio show, and a meditation on the relationship between sound, religion, and place.
Sponsored by:University Libraries, USU Religious Studies Program, College of Humanities & Social Sciences

 Jared Farmer is the Walter H. Annenberg Professor of History at the University of Pennsylvania and a former Andrew Carnegie Fellow. He is the author of four books, including On Zion's Mount: Mormons, Indians, and the American Landscape (2008), winner of the Francis Parkman Prize, and Elderflora: A Modern History of Ancient Trees (2022). Farmer's hometown is Provo and his alma mater is Utah State University.

Tags
Access Utah UPRArrington Lecture SeriesMormon HistoryMusicJared Farmer
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content