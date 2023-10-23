© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Homelessness and Logan's warming center on Monday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published October 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM MDT
Nicole Burnard a graduate student at Utah State University got the St. John's Episcopal Church to house the William A. Burnard Warming Center.
Today we’ll spotlight the William A. Burnard Warming Center in Logan. We’ll talk about how the Center was founded, how things went in its first year of operation last winter, and look ahead to this season. We’ll ask what the difference is between a warming center and a homeless shelter. We’ll also talk about the causes of homelessness in Cache Valley and how those differ from other areas of the state.

Our guests include: Jess Lucero, Department Head of the USU Social Work Department and Point in Time Count Lead for Bear River; Janet Voldness, Volunteer Coordinator for the WAB Warming Center.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
