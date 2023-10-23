Homelessness and Logan's warming center on Monday's Access Utah

Today we’ll spotlight the William A. Burnard Warming Center in Logan. We’ll talk about how the Center was founded, how things went in its first year of operation last winter, and look ahead to this season. We’ll ask what the difference is between a warming center and a homeless shelter. We’ll also talk about the causes of homelessness in Cache Valley and how those differ from other areas of the state.

Our guests include: Jess Lucero, Department Head of the USU Social Work Department and Point in Time Count Lead for Bear River; Janet Voldness, Volunteer Coordinator for the WAB Warming Center.