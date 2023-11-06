© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Revisiting The Murders Of The Osage Nation And The FBI With Author David Grann On Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published November 6, 2023 at 10:33 AM MST
Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone in Apple TV's film adaptation of 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone in Apple TV's film adaptation of 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

After oil was discovered beneath their land in the 1920's, the richest people per capita were members of the Osage Indian nation in Oklahoma. They rode in chauffeured automobiles, built mansions and sent their children to study in Europe.

Then, one by one, the Osage began to be killed off. Many of those who dared to investigate the killings were themselves murdered. As thee death toll climbed to more than 24, the relatively new FBI took over. It was one of the organization's first major homicide cases but the bureau badly bungled the investigation. In desperation, the young director, J. Edgar Hoover, turned to a former Texas Ranger named Tom White to unravel the mystery, who put together an undercover team. Together with the Osage, they began to expose one of the most chilling conspiracies in American history.

We spoke with author David Grann about his investigation into the series of murders he said were done in cold blood.

Tags
Access Utah Native AmericanOsage IndiansFBI
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
