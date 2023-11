Today we’re going to check in with CAPSA, a domestic violence, sexual abuse, and rape recovery center serving Cache County and the Bear Lake area. We’ll talk about services, reporting abuse, and healing from trauma, among other topics. Well talk with Misty Hewitt, Social Services Director at CAPSA and James Boyd, Chief Development Officer at CAPSA.

435.753.2500 is the 24/7 number for CAPSA. Statewide number is 1-800.897.5465.