Funding cuts threaten domestic violence services in northern Utah, nonprofit warns

A northern Utah nonprofit that provided support to nearly 2,500 domestic violence and sexual assault survivors last year says it may soon be forced to trim or eliminate programs as federal funding dries up and Utah legislators hesitate to provide new support.

Jill Anderson, executive director of Logan’s Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse, commonly referred to as CAPSA, said that while recent federal grant and loan freezes haven’t yet affected the nonprofit, they could lead to significant disruptions later this year, as 65% of the organization’s funding comes from federal grants or federal dollars administered through the state.

“It’s unthinkable,” Anderson said, “to think about not being able to provide those services at the level we have for our community.”

CAPSA provides a wide range of services, including a crisis phone line, emergency shelter, casework, therapy, support groups and transitional housing to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and rape. These services require many hands-on efforts, Anderson said, which may have to be scaled back or cut in the future if new funding isn’t secured.

For example, the renewal of a federal grant supporting CAPSA’s Improving Criminal Justice Responses program — which funds partnerships between law enforcement, the county and victim advocates — is now uncertain. This program supports three full-time positions and losing the grant could mean a $167,000 hit to the budget over the next three years.



Nonprofit faces dwindling resources

While CAPSA has access to funding under existing contracts, some of these will expire in July, with no current option to reapply. Anderson said without this funding, it will be difficult to maintain the level of partnership and 24/7 response CAPSA provides with all law enforcement agencies in Cache Valley.

“Domestic and sexual violence aren’t going to end by then, unfortunately,” Anderson said. “That need in our community is there, and we’re still needed, and we’re still committed to continuing to be here for survivors, but we really need the community’s support in stepping up and helping us ensure that those critical life-saving services continue.”

The challenges facing CAPSA are compounded by ongoing cuts to the federal Victims of Crime Act, Anderson said. CAPSA and similar organizations have already experienced a 40% reduction in this type of funding in recent years, and in 2026, the nonprofit will face an additional 20% decrease.

This, Anderson said, will result in a projected loss of more than $170,000 for CAPSA’s shelter and advocacy programs.

“We don’t know if we’ll be able to keep the services at the level that we’ve been able to provide,” she said, “and not knowing that just creates an added uncertainty to what the delivery of those programs and services will look like in the future.”

CAPSA is a key partner with police

Meanwhile, during the 2025 legislative session, Utah lawmakers did not include millions of dollars in the state budget that organizations like CAPSA requested to meet the growing demand for their services, including funding for domestic violence lethality assessments, strangulation forensic exams, sexual assault prevention programs and community-level collaborations.

Instead, $200,000 in sexual violence prevention funding, to be split among 14 rape crisis centers across the state, was approved. And this is a resource area that is only increasing in demand, according to Logan City Police Department Lieutenant Brad Franke.

CAPSA helps the Police Department with domestic violence and sexual assault cases. Franke said any funding limitations that impact CAPSA’s ability to provide its full range of services would surely affect many members of the Cache County community.

Since implementing its Lethality Assessment Program in partnership with CAPSA — which helps identify high-risk domestic violence cases and connects survivors with immediate support — Franke said there has been a 50% increase in referrals to the nonprofit through his department.

With funding limitations, those in high-risk situations may have to wait longer for resources or have limited options, Franke said.

“No one gets turned away ever,” he said, “and that is a big deal. That’s what’s critical to be continually funded, is that everyone that calls and needs help will receive services and help.”

Cuts could affect county

Sara Owen, victim services supervisor for the Cache County Attorney’s Office, said while potential funding cuts could impact future services, there are no immediate disruptions. Her department helps victims through the criminal justice process, offering on-scene support, safety planning and connections to resources, including coordination with CAPSA.

“If we’re not able to have some of this critical funding or support through our local community,” Owen said, “I think it’s going to impact victims of crime.”

Owen has applied for $200,000 in Victims of Crime Act funds and $75,000 from the state to continue supporting these services, but must wait to see if the funding is approved.

Cache County Attorney Taylor Sorensen said these types of grants have been declining for the past decade, and he expects the responsibility for funding will increasingly fall on local governments.

Currently, Victim Services accounts for less than 1% of the county’s budget.

“It would be an increase, but not a massive increase,” Sorenson said, “if this grant were to go away completely.”

