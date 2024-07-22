© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Daily news: USU mourns loss of student-athlete who died while cliff-jumping

Utah Public Radio | By Kerry Bringhurst
Published July 22, 2024 at 9:22 AM MDT
Al Goldis
/
AP
New Mexico State linebacker Chris Ojoh, bottom right, and defensive back Andre Seldon, right, and Bowling Green wide receiver Odieu Hiliare, left, vie for a loose ball during the Quick Lane Bowl NCAA college football game, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in Detroit.

This is your rundown of the daily news for Monday, July 22. In this edition:

Utah State University mourns loss of student-athlete lost to cliff-jumping accident

Utah State University is working to ensure their athletics department staff and student-athletes have emotional and mental support as they process and grieve the death of football student-athlete Andre Seldon Jr.

He and a group of USU athletes were recreating at Porcupine Reservoir Saturday when Seldon was seen cliff-jumping into the water. Witnesses say he did not resurface.

Seldon joined the Utah State football program this summer and was scheduled to start classes this fall semester. He most recently played for two seasons at New Mexico State University.

Sandhurst fire causes evacuations near Utah State Capitol

Existing fire lines held Sunday on the wildfire burning near Ensign Peak above the Utah Capitol.

Police have lifted evacuation orders in the neighborhoods previously threatened by the Sandhurst Fire. The command team is requesting residents who return should remain prepared to evacuate, if needed.

Salt Lake police say trail closures for Ensign Peak, Tunnel Springs, and the section of the Bonneville Shoreline Trail nearest the fire remain in effect. Area park closures may remain in effect, including City Creek Canyon.

Police evacuated and shut down Memory Grove Park Saturday afternoon to allow firefighters to access a water source safely.

13-year old girl drowns in Bear Lake

A 13-year-old girl drowned in Bear Lake on Saturday.

Bear Lake County Sheriff’s deputies say they received multiple 911 calls around 6 p.m. reporting that the girl was missing on the East Shore of the lake. The Sheriff's Office marine deputies with boats were in the area within minutes and located the girl, who was immediately turned over to medical personnel.

The Sheriff's Office stated in a news release that "Despite heroic medical efforts the female was pronounced deceased at 9 p.m.," The girl's identity was not released, pending notification of family.

Retired San Juan County sheriff arrested for various charges including child sex abuse

A retired San Juan County sheriff's deputy was arrested Sunday during an ongoing investigation into "recently disclosed criminal behavior," including child sex abuse, "going back at least two decades," the sheriff's office said.

The allegations against 74-year-old Grayson Redd include rape of a child and forcible sex abuse of minors, according to a statement from the office.

Due to Redd's standing as a former deputy and the long duration of the alleged behavior, the San Juan County Sheriff's Office and the county's attorney's office are encouraging anyone who may be a victim of Redd to contact the county attorney victim advocate or their office.
Tags
Utah News UPRUtah State UniversityWildfiresDrowningSexual Abuse
Kerry Bringhurst
At 14-years-old, Kerry began working as a reporter for KVEL “The Hot One” in Vernal, Utah. Her radio news interests led her to Logan where she became news director for KBLQ while attending Utah State University. She graduated USU with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and spent the next few years working for Utah Public Radio. Leaving UPR in 1993 she spent the next 14 years as the full time mother of four boys before returning in 2007. Kerry and her husband Boyd reside in Nibley.
See stories by Kerry Bringhurst
Related Content