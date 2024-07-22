Daily news: USU mourns loss of student-athlete who died while cliff-jumping

This is your rundown of the daily news for Monday, July 22. In this edition:



Utah State University mourns loss of student-athlete lost to cliff-jumping accident

Utah State University is working to ensure their athletics department staff and student-athletes have emotional and mental support as they process and grieve the death of football student-athlete Andre Seldon Jr.

He and a group of USU athletes were recreating at Porcupine Reservoir Saturday when Seldon was seen cliff-jumping into the water. Witnesses say he did not resurface.

Seldon joined the Utah State football program this summer and was scheduled to start classes this fall semester. He most recently played for two seasons at New Mexico State University.

Sandhurst fire causes evacuations near Utah State Capitol

Existing fire lines held Sunday on the wildfire burning near Ensign Peak above the Utah Capitol.

Police have lifted evacuation orders in the neighborhoods previously threatened by the Sandhurst Fire. The command team is requesting residents who return should remain prepared to evacuate, if needed.

Salt Lake police say trail closures for Ensign Peak, Tunnel Springs, and the section of the Bonneville Shoreline Trail nearest the fire remain in effect. Area park closures may remain in effect, including City Creek Canyon.

Police evacuated and shut down Memory Grove Park Saturday afternoon to allow firefighters to access a water source safely.

13-year old girl drowns in Bear Lake

A 13-year-old girl drowned in Bear Lake on Saturday.

Bear Lake County Sheriff’s deputies say they received multiple 911 calls around 6 p.m. reporting that the girl was missing on the East Shore of the lake. The Sheriff's Office marine deputies with boats were in the area within minutes and located the girl, who was immediately turned over to medical personnel.

The Sheriff's Office stated in a news release that "Despite heroic medical efforts the female was pronounced deceased at 9 p.m.," The girl's identity was not released, pending notification of family.

Retired San Juan County sheriff arrested for various charges including child sex abuse

A retired San Juan County sheriff's deputy was arrested Sunday during an ongoing investigation into "recently disclosed criminal behavior," including child sex abuse, "going back at least two decades," the sheriff's office said.

The allegations against 74-year-old Grayson Redd include rape of a child and forcible sex abuse of minors, according to a statement from the office.

Due to Redd's standing as a former deputy and the long duration of the alleged behavior, the San Juan County Sheriff's Office and the county's attorney's office are encouraging anyone who may be a victim of Redd to contact the county attorney victim advocate or their office.

