Northern Utah professionals gather to fight domestic and sexual violence

The fourth annual Northern Utah Conference to End Violence took place in Logan this week, calling on leadership in the professional world to collaborate towards a common goal of ending domestic violence.

Kara Tim, the Community Awareness Educator for Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse (CAPSA), says the turnout this year was so large that the event had to be moved to a bigger venue. Tim said she was encouraged to see so many people who wanted to come and learn more about CAPSA’s message.

“I think domestic violence and sexual violence is such a big issue that it can be really overwhelming to talk about," she said. "And so when people come here, they're just looking for a way to feel like they can make an impact and make that change in their community.”

And even as someone familiar with the tropes and misconceptions surrounding sexual abuse and violence, Tim's experience at the conference shows there’s always more to learn.

“What stood out to me was that there's people in law enforcement — in just the legal and judicial world — that are so willing and ready to help," she said. "And I think that's a really big misconception — that there's not a lot of help in those areas.”

In fact, Patrol Sergeant Brandon Douglas was at the conference representing the Smithfield Police Department. He stressed that while the courts and law enforcement are trained and uniquely equipped to handle domestic violence, others also need to play a role in supporting and believing victims.

“I think this is where we all make the connections and learn the different roles in each other's jobs — and maybe resources that we didn't even know existed to help fight domestic violence,” he said.

Closing speaker Danielle Leukam, a survivor of rape in Minnesota and author of two memoirs about her experience, emphasized she was at the conference to provide a unique perspective connecting all the different steps she went through to take back her power.

“I’m able to give a survivor's experience from start to complete finish — through investigations, the legal system, healing, the aftermath — and I think it's important for professionals that work with survivors to get a full picture," she said. "You know, sometimes there are good outcomes. And sometimes the justice system does work out.”

