© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

Poetry in the New Year 2024 on Monday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published January 8, 2024 at 11:40 AM MST
Chris
/
Pixabay.com

Poets get to the heart of what we’re thinking and feeling. So we’ve established a tradition on this program. Each year, about this time, we look back and look ahead with poetry. This year we’ll feature conversation with and poetry from Utah Poet Laureate Lisa Bickmore, along with poets Michael Sowder and Ben Gunsberg.

Lisa Bickmore is Professor Emeritus of English at Salt Lake Community College. Michael Sowder is Professor of English and an Affiliated Faculty Member in the Yoga Studies and Religious Studies programs at Utah State University, and teaches yoga philosophy at Transcend Yoga Studio, in Logan. Ben Gunsberg is Associate Professor of English at Utah State University.

Tags
Access Utah UPRpoetryLisa BickmoreMichael SowderBen Gunsberg
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content