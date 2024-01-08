Poetry in the New Year 2024 on Monday's Access Utah

Poets get to the heart of what we’re thinking and feeling. So we’ve established a tradition on this program. Each year, about this time, we look back and look ahead with poetry. This year we’ll feature conversation with and poetry from Utah Poet Laureate Lisa Bickmore, along with poets Michael Sowder and Ben Gunsberg.

Lisa Bickmore is Professor Emeritus of English at Salt Lake Community College. Michael Sowder is Professor of English and an Affiliated Faculty Member in the Yoga Studies and Religious Studies programs at Utah State University, and teaches yoga philosophy at Transcend Yoga Studio, in Logan. Ben Gunsberg is Associate Professor of English at Utah State University.