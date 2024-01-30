© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Utah legislation and the 2024 energy policy on Tuesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published January 30, 2024 at 10:50 AM MST
According to the Salt Lake Tribune: “In his opening day speech to fellow legislators…Senate President Stuart Adams sounded the alarm. ‘For the first time ever, and this is really concerning, last year Utah used more power than we produced. We must become energy independent once again.’ Adams’ angst largely comes from the fact that Utah’s coal production has plunged in recent years, and electrical utilities are relying on it less and less. Adams’ counterpart in the Utah House, Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, delivered a similar speech last week when he called for more coal-powered electricity ‘to make sure that we protect the citizens inside this state.’”
Today we’ll talk about energy policy as it's being debated and acted upon at the Utah Legislature. Our guests include Salt Lake Tribune renewable energy reporter Tim Fitzpatrick; Rep. Colin Jack, R-St. George; and Rep. Joel Briscoe, D-SLC.

Access Utah Colin JackJoel BriscoeTim Fitzpatrick2024 Legislative SessionEnergy FuelsClean EnergySalt Lake Trib
