Rising selenium in Great Salt Lake and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published July 18, 2025 at 4:44 PM MDT
(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Kennecott Utah Copper's Garfield Smelter Stack near the Great Salt Lake on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
Salt Lake Tribune

Tribune reporters Julie Jag, Leia Larsen and Tribune/UPR reporter Clarissa Casper join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the latest news, including a small Utah recreation gem catching attention, but trying to avoid becoming Moab.

Great Salt Lake
