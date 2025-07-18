Rising selenium in Great Salt Lake and more on Behind the Headlines

Tribune reporters Julie Jag, Leia Larsen and Tribune/UPR reporter Clarissa Casper join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the latest news, including a small Utah recreation gem catching attention, but trying to avoid becoming Moab.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

LINKS:

