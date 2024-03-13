© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Taking a look at the 'William A. Burnard Warming Center' on Wednesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published March 13, 2024 at 10:52 AM MDT
Today we’ll check in with the William A. Burnard Warming Center in Logan. We’ll talk about how things are going in its second year of operation. We’ll talk about the stigma of homelessness, the need for a warming center and eventually a shelter in the community, support of the community for the warming center and the unhoused population. Our guests include: Lindsey Harrelson, Executive Director of the William A. Burnard Warming Center; and Jayme Walters, President and Fundraising Chair for the Board of Directors of the Center. She is also an Assistant Professor and Director of the Transforming Communities Institute (TCI) in the Department of Social Work at Utah State University.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
