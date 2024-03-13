Taking a look at the 'William A. Burnard Warming Center' on Wednesday's Access Utah

Today we’ll check in with the William A. Burnard Warming Center in Logan. We’ll talk about how things are going in its second year of operation. We’ll talk about the stigma of homelessness, the need for a warming center and eventually a shelter in the community, support of the community for the warming center and the unhoused population. Our guests include: Lindsey Harrelson, Executive Director of the William A. Burnard Warming Center; and Jayme Walters, President and Fundraising Chair for the Board of Directors of the Center. She is also an Assistant Professor and Director of the Transforming Communities Institute (TCI) in the Department of Social Work at Utah State University.