Daily news: Utahns 'rounding up' for homeless services have raised $1.5 million

This is your daily news rundown for Tuesday, July 1. In this edition:



Utahns rounding up liquor purchases have raised $1.5 million for homeless services

The France Canyon Fire is now 61% contained

Logan Library is looking for teens to help shape programs this year

The Logan Library is launching a Teen Advisory Board to give teenagers more influence on library services geared towards them.

The board is open to teens between the ages of 13 and 17 who live in Logan or have a Logan Library card. Applicants must also commit to participating through May/June of 2026 and attend at least one planning meeting per month.

Members will help shape programs and events for other teens, especially the Teen Summer Reading Program, with meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at the Logan Library from 5-6 p.m.

For more information, contact the library’s youth services team at youthservices@loganutah.gov.

Utahns ‘rounding up’ for homeless services have raised $1.5 million so far

By rounding up their purchases at state liquor stores, Utahns have raised $1.5 million for homeless services in less than eight months.

The program, which first launched in November , allows customers to round up their liquor purchases to the nearest dollar. Those extra cents then go to the Pamela Atkinson Homeless Account, which supports homeless services like case management and emergency shelter statewide.

So far, about a third of customers have chosen to round up, earning over $1.5 million that the Office of Homeless Services plans to use for winter overflow needs this year. The funds became eligible for use July 1.

The program is on track to raise $2 million annually, which officials hope will alleviate pressure from other places in the state's homelessness budget.

Utah’s largest wildfire is now 61% contained

The France Canyon Fire, Utah’s largest wildfire so far this year, is now over 60% contained.

In an update on Tuesday, forest service officials with Dixie National Forest said crews had gained containment on the entire northeast edge of the fire on Monday, patrolling and mopping up throughout the fire’s area.

More than 600 personnel are currently battling the fire, which has burned 33,276 acres so far.

All of Utah is currently under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions due to high wildfire dangers, which includes no open fires of any kind except in established facilities.