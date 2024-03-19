Member drive special with Janice Brooks on Tuesday's Access Utah

On this member drive edition of the program, our guest for the hour is Janice Brooks, who is former chair of Utah Humanities and currently a governing board member for Intermountain Healthcare St. George Regional Hospital and IHC Ethics Committee member. She is also on the board of the Dove Center and the Utah Shakespeare Festival. She held top-secret clearance and was a security specialist for the Department of Energy for nine years. Brooks also served as chairwoman of the Commissioners Committee for the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials. She is the former CEO of Green Valley Spa and Resort in St. George, Utah. We’ll talk about building communities and bridging divides.