Access Utah

Politics across the aisle with Shireen Ghorbani and John Dougall on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published September 26, 2024 at 11:09 AM MDT
Two people shake hands.
Sincerely Media
/
Unsplash

Today, a conversation with Shireen Ghorbani and John Dougall, two of the hosts of Both Sides of the Aisle.

Both Sides of the Aisle, heard on UPR Thursdays at 10:00 a.m. and Mondays at 4:00 a.m., is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left.

Representing Right is State Auditor John Dougall (R), on the Left is former Salt Lake County Councilwoman Shireen Ghorbani (D), and speaking for the “common sense middle” is Natalie Gochnour, an associate dean in the David Eccles School of Business and director of the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah. The show is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Both Sides of the Aisle attempts to help you understand the important questions facing residents of this state, while proving that Republicans and Democrats can sit in a small room and have a meaningful conversation.

