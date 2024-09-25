The value of public radio with KRCL's Gavin Dahl on Access Utah

Our guest today is Gavin Dahl, general manager and executive director of KRCL. UPR has formed a new partnership with KRCL, presenting their newest show The Music Never Stopped on UPR Sundays from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Gavin Dahl has a long history working in community radio and nonprofit leadership. He got his start producing college radio at KVRX Austin ‘None of the Hits, All of the Time.’ His first paid gig was for Seattle's Progressive Talk, AM 1090, an Air America Radio affiliate. Next he gained experience on staff at KAOS Olympia, KRBX Boise, and KYRS Spokane. He also served as a board member at KGNU Boulder/Denver and as president of the board of directors for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio Network.

From 2017-2020, Gavin was general manager for KDNK Carbondale/Aspen. He served for two years as News Director & Morning Edition Host at KVNF Mountain Grown Public Radio in Western Colorado, earning awards and recognition from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. For fun, he co-hosted the popular weekly music show called "Room to Groove."

