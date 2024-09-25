© 2024 Utah Public Radio
The value of public radio with KRCL's Gavin Dahl on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published September 25, 2024 at 11:10 AM MDT
An "on air" sign is lit up in a radio studio.

Our guest today is Gavin Dahl, general manager and executive director of KRCL. UPR has formed a new partnership with KRCL, presenting their newest show The Music Never Stopped on UPR Sundays from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Gavin Dahl has a long history working in community radio and nonprofit leadership. He got his start producing college radio at KVRX Austin ‘None of the Hits, All of the Time.’ His first paid gig was for Seattle's Progressive Talk, AM 1090, an Air America Radio affiliate. Next he gained experience on staff at KAOS Olympia, KRBX Boise, and KYRS Spokane. He also served as a board member at KGNU Boulder/Denver and as president of the board of directors for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio Network.

From 2017-2020, Gavin was general manager for KDNK Carbondale/Aspen. He served for two years as News Director & Morning Edition Host at KVNF Mountain Grown Public Radio in Western Colorado, earning awards and recognition from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. For fun, he co-hosted the popular weekly music show called "Room to Groove."

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
