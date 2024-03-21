© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Gardening tips from Dan Drost on Today's member drive special

By Tom Williams
Published March 21, 2024 at 10:52 AM MDT

The weather has turned mild and beautiful and for many of us that means our thoughts are turning to our gardens and yards. On this member drive edition of the program we’ll get gardening advice from Dan Drost.

Dan Drost is an emeritus Professor of Horticulture and Extension Vegetable Specialist in the Department of Plants, Soils and Climate at Utah State University. He is also a long-time contributor to Utah Public Radio, giving us gardening advice on segments such as The Green Thumb. He grew up on a diverse crop-livestock farm in Western Michigan. He earned a BS in Agricultural Education (1979) and MS in Horticulture (1982) from Michigan State University. After teaching at Massey University, New Zealand (1983-87), he completed his PhD in Vegetable Physiology at Cornell University (1991).

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
