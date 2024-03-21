Gardening tips from Dan Drost on Today's member drive special

The weather has turned mild and beautiful and for many of us that means our thoughts are turning to our gardens and yards. On this member drive edition of the program we’ll get gardening advice from Dan Drost.

Dan Drost is an emeritus Professor of Horticulture and Extension Vegetable Specialist in the Department of Plants, Soils and Climate at Utah State University. He is also a long-time contributor to Utah Public Radio, giving us gardening advice on segments such as The Green Thumb. He grew up on a diverse crop-livestock farm in Western Michigan. He earned a BS in Agricultural Education (1979) and MS in Horticulture (1982) from Michigan State University. After teaching at Massey University, New Zealand (1983-87), he completed his PhD in Vegetable Physiology at Cornell University (1991).