Revisiting 'Beethoven' with Kerry Candaele on Wednesday's Access Utah

Film producer and director Kerry Candaele is showing the first two documentaries of his Beethoven trilogy tonight and tomorrow, with Q & A following. The films are about the global impact of Beethoven's music, and the role music can play in the healing and repair of our communities and ourselves. The first part of the trilogy, Following the Ninth, follows the music to China, Chile, Germany and Japan. The second part, Love & Justice, takes us to Chile once more, using Beethoven’s Fidelio to explore the darkness of political repression and the way Chileans tried to sustain hope in the shadow of Pinochet. The third part, Last Will and Testament, will follow in the footsteps of Beethoven’s powerful Late Quartets.