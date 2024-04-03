Revisiting 'Beethoven' with Kerry Candaele on Wednesday's Access Utah

© 2024 Utah Public Radio
By Tom Williams
Published April 3, 2024 at 1:55 PM MDT
Kerry Candaele
/
Batte Hymns Productions

Film producer and director Kerry Candaele is showing the first two documentaries of his Beethoven trilogy tonight and tomorrow, with Q & A following. The films are about the global impact of Beethoven's music, and the role music can play in the healing and repair of our communities and ourselves. The first part of the trilogy, Following the Ninth, follows the music to China, Chile, Germany and Japan. The second part, Love & Justice, takes us to Chile once more, using Beethoven’s Fidelio to explore the darkness of political repression and the way Chileans tried to sustain hope in the shadow of Pinochet. The third part, Last Will and Testament, will follow in the footsteps of Beethoven’s powerful Late Quartets.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
