The latest from Israel and Gaza with Amos Guiora on Thursday's Access Utah

Today we’ll check in with University of Utah law professor Amos Guiora. He is a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen and splits time between homes in Utah and Israel. We’ll talk about all the latest from Israel and Gaza, as well as the ongoing protests on college campuses in the U.S.

Amos Guiora served for 19 years in the Israel Defense Forces as Lieutenant Colonel (retired), and held several senior command positions, including legal advisor to the Gaza Strip and commander of the IDF School of Military Law.

Professor Guiora has published extensively both in the U.S. and Europe on issues related to national security, limits of interrogation, religion and terrorism, the limits of power, multiculturalism, and human rights.

He is the author of several books and book chapters, including "The Crime of Complicity: The Bystander in the Holocaust" (translated into Chinese and Dutch), "Armies of Enablers: Survivor Stories of Complicity and Betrayal in Sexual Assaults," "In the Crosshairs of Unfettered Executive Power: The Moral Dilemmas of Justifying and Carrying Out Targeted Killings," and "Targeted Killings: Defining and Applying the Limits of Military Ethics."

