Gov. Cox issues warning ahead of weekend protests in Utah

Gov. Spencer Cox issued a warning yesterday during his monthly press conference, saying rioters would not be tolerated in Utah.

The governor's warning came after he was asked about his stance on President Trump’s decision to mobilize the National Guard and deploy troops to Los Angeles over the weekend. The move was in response to anti-immigration enforcement protests after some gatherings escalated to clashes with law enforcement.

“I’m sympathetic to a president who wants to make sure that we're protecting lives and property," he said. "I do think it is legal for the president to do that, whether it's wise or not.”

Cox emphasized that, regardless of his personal views, the Constitution does give the federal government the authority to mobilize and deploy the National Guard.

“I don't love that," he added. "I wish the Constitution didn't say that. And I wish that the federal law [didn’t] say that, but it does say that, so that always is an option.”

Cox called the violence seen at some protests “unconscionable” and said it had no place in civil society. He referenced the recent protests in Utah, saying he was glad people were able to exercise their constitutional right to assemble peacefully. But he warned that anyone engaging in violence or destruction in future protests would be arrested and face consequences.

“Just a word of warning to anybody who is thinking about any type of violence, or chaos, or property damage, or vandalism — it will not happen here, and you will be held accountable," he said. "We will not allow that type of rioting to happen here in Utah — here in our capital city, or anywhere else.”

More protests are expected to take place across Utah this weekend.

